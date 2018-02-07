Almost A Third Of Meals Are Now Vegetarian As Brits Cut Down On Meat

Brits no longer see “meat and two veg” as the golden dinner combination. According to new data, almost a third of the meals we consume in the evening are now vegetarian. The findings, from retail analysts Kantar Worldpanel, suggest during January almost a third (29%) of evening meals eaten across Britain contained no meat or fish

The researchers said the stat is likely due to the “sustained interest” in lifestyle choices such as veganism and vegetarianism, with the annual challenge ‘Veganuary’ contributing to high figure. Statistics from Veganuary show 167,000 committed to not eating animal by-products during January 2018, compared to 60,000 who signed up in 2017.

The analysts suggested increased accessibility of vegan products on the market may also be encouraging more people to try alternative meals, and we’re not surprised. After all, 2017 was the year Vegan Baileys was introduced to the masses, Sainsbury’s expanded its range of ‘Gary’ vegan cheeses and vegan lunches became the norm on the high street.