New Alzheimer's 'Scoring System' Could Help Predict When You'll Get Dementia

A new genetic test has been developed to predict if people are likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and even the age of potential onset.

Using data from 70,000 people, who were a mixture of Alzheimer’s patients and non-patients, a team from the University of California has created a system that gives individuals ‘risk scores’ for their likelihood of getting dementia in later life.

The test looks at genetic risk factors for the disease in each person’s family history, and from this they can develop a genetic ‘fingerprint’ known as the polygenic hazard score (PHS).