Amal Clooney Has Given Birth To Twins, A Boy And A Girl

Amal and George Clooney are now the proud parents of twins.

The couple’s publicist has confirmed that Amal has given birth and they have named their children Ella and Alexander.

“This morning Amal and George welcomes Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” read the statement.

“Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”