    NEWS
    30/01/2017 23:34 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 10:39 GMT

    19 Amazing Signs From Donald Trump Protests In London, Edinburgh, Cardiff And Across UK

    Brits are either really polite or really sweary.

    Tens of thousands of demonstrators were out in force in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and throughout the UK waving banners and placards in response to the 90-day ban issued by US President Donald Trump to seven largely Muslim countries.

    Here are some of the best signs at the  marches.

