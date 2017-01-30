Tens of thousands of demonstrators were out in force in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and throughout the UK waving banners and placards in response to the 90-day ban issued by US President Donald Trump to seven largely Muslim countries.
Here are some of the best signs at the
#StandUpToTrump marches.
1
#MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/dYXfnoXg8n— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 30, 2017
2
You know the Welsh mean business when... pic.twitter.com/b3thpUgPKL— Dan Roberts (@danroberts11) January 30, 2017
3
Brilliant! #TrumpBan #peoplemakeglasgow #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/5RNGUdj0xi— Refuweegee (@Refuweegee) January 30, 2017
4
Best protest sign ever in Newcastle Upon Tyne via @Lamb_Tales #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/gIMTIrXPhP— Dominic Morrow (@ChickenGrylls) January 30, 2017
5Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
6
Newcastle upon Tyne, right now #StandUpToTrump (@charltonbrooker) pic.twitter.com/yC2ovlOoHY— Harry Hardy (@JHenryHardy) January 30, 2017
7NurPhoto via Getty Images
8Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
9Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
10Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
11Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
12
Tens of thousands at Downing St. One chant: "you can't build a wall, your hands are too small." #trumpban #muslimban pic.twitter.com/kFeB4RXmvO— Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) January 30, 2017
13Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images
14Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
15
I will never ever forget tonight. Thank you London for showing all Arabs and Muslims your unconditional support. And thank you @OwenJones84! pic.twitter.com/bNkb4bxaeE— Amrou Al-Kadhi (@Glamrou) January 30, 2017
16NurPhoto via Getty Images
17NurPhoto via Getty Images
18NurPhoto via Getty Images
19
Thoroughly British discontent #brightonemergencydemo pic.twitter.com/355UCoXvO1— mary stevens (@amarystevens) January 30, 2017