Amazon Alexa Nails The Pronunciation Of Europe's Longest Place Name

If you’ve ever doubted the artificial intelligence hype, check out this video of Amazon Alexa pronouncing Europe’s longest place name.
It reels off Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, the name of a Welsh town, as if it were its own home.
Alexa even clarifies that while it’s the longest town name in the world, there’s a hill in New Zealand with an even longer name.
Disappointingly, it doesn’t try to pronounce Taumata whakatangi hangakoauau o tamatea turi pukakapiki maunga horo nuku pokai whenua kitanatahu.
