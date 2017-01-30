These Are The Stunning First Images Of A Coral Reef Found At The Mouth Of The Amazon

In April 2016, scientists working at the mouth of the Amazon River basin made a surprise discovery: a coral reef spanning 9,500 square kilometres.

Greenpeace has now returned the stunning first photos of the corals and sponges after visiting the reef with the oceanographers who found it.

As the images were published, the environmental group issued a plea to the Brazilian government to reconsider plans to let firms drill for oil in the area.

“If Brazil’s commitment [to the Paris Agreement] is serious, we must prevent the exploration of oil in the region and keep fossil fuels in the ground to avoid climate catastrophe,” said Thiago Almeida, campaigner at Greenpeace Brazil.