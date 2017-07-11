All Sections
    11/07/2017 11:58 BST | Updated 11/07/2017 14:32 BST

    Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Deals We've Found

    Get your Christmas shopping done extra early.

    Amazon Prime Day is upon us. While for many the 11 July 2017 will just be another day, for those looking to grab a bargain it is effectively Amazon’s very own Black Friday.

    For just one day (actually slightly longer), Amazon Prime members will be given access to a huge library of exclusive deals on everything from alcohol to the latest gadgets like Amazon Echo or Sony’s PlayStation 4.

    To help you make sense of what’s on offer we’ve trawled through and found you some of the best deals out there to make the most of your limited time.

    Amazon Prime Day PS4, Xbox And Nintendo

    Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One are both still in high demand and thanks to Amazon Prime Day there are some truly ludicrous offers available to help you get started.

    Amazon

    Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Pro + Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
    Price: £349.99

    Amazon

    Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 + Minecraft + Chatpad & Headset + 2nd Controller
    Price: £179.99

    Amazon

    PlayStation Plus 15 Month Membership [PSN Download Code - UK account]
    Price: £29.99

    Amazon

    Sony PlayStation Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 - Black (PS4/PS3/PS Vita)
    Price: £44.50     

    Amazon Prime Day TV Deals And Offers

    Just like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime day is the perfect time to grab a TV at a great discount.

    While there’s not as much choice as you’d find on either of those days you’ll certainly be getting an offer that you won’t find anywhere else.

    Amazon

    LG 43UH603V 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV WebOS (HDR Pro, Local Dimming, ColorPrime Pro, Ultra Surround)
    Price: £379.00 (37% off)

    Amazon

    Sony Bravia KD43XE70 series 4K HDR Smart TV (2017 exclusive model) - Black [Energy Class a]
    Price: £599 (Was £800)

    Amazon

    LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System - Black
    Price: £389.00 (35% off)

    Amazon Prime Day Fire TV, Echo And More

    It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day without some pretty massive savings on Amazon’s own products and this year doesn’t disappoint with major savings on Fire TV, Echo and its entire tablet range.

    Amazon

    Amazon Echo
    Price: £79.99 (47% off)

    Amazon

    Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)
    Price: £34.99 (35% off)

    Amazon

    All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
    Price: £29.99 (25% off)

    Amazon

    Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6″ High-Resolution Display (300 ppi)
    Price: £129.99 (Save £40)

    Amazon

    All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8″ Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
    Price: £89.99 (Was £129.99)

    Amazon Prime Day Laptops, Speakers, Headphones And Fitness Trackers

    Looking for a new laptop? Whether you’re an avid gamer or just someone who needs to replace their ailing workstation there are a small but impressive selection of laptops available with a hefty discount.

    Amazon

    Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 4GB)
    Price: £699.99 (Was £899.99)

    Amazon

    B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker
    Price: £125 (Was £199)

    Amazon

    Sony MDR-XB950N1 Wireless Noise Cancelling Extrabass Headphones
    Price: £169.99 (Was £230)

    Amazon

    TomTom Spark 3 Multi Sport GPS Fitness Watch with Heart Rate Monitor
    Price: £99.99 (Save 40%)

