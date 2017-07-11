Amazon Prime Day is upon us. While for many the 11 July 2017 will just be another day, for those looking to grab a bargain it is effectively Amazon’s very own Black Friday.
For just one day (actually slightly longer), Amazon Prime members will be given access to a huge library of exclusive deals on everything from alcohol to the latest gadgets like Amazon Echo or Sony’s PlayStation 4.
To help you make sense of what’s on offer we’ve trawled through and found you some of the best deals out there to make the most of your limited time.
Amazon Prime Day PS4, Xbox And Nintendo
Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One are both still in high demand and thanks to Amazon Prime Day there are some truly ludicrous offers available to help you get started.
Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Pro + Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Price: £349.99
Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 + Minecraft + Chatpad & Headset + 2nd Controller
Price: £179.99
Sony PlayStation Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 - Black (PS4/PS3/PS Vita)
Price: £44.50
Amazon Prime Day TV Deals And Offers
Just like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime day is the perfect time to grab a TV at a great discount.
While there’s not as much choice as you’d find on either of those days you’ll certainly be getting an offer that you won’t find anywhere else.
LG 43UH603V 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV WebOS (HDR Pro, Local Dimming, ColorPrime Pro, Ultra Surround)
Price: £379.00 (37% off)
Sony Bravia KD43XE70 series 4K HDR Smart TV (2017 exclusive model) - Black [Energy Class a]
Price: £599 (Was £800)
LG LOUDR LHB655NW Home Theatre Speaker System - Black
Price: £389.00 (35% off)
Amazon Prime Day Fire TV, Echo And More
It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day without some pretty massive savings on Amazon’s own products and this year doesn’t disappoint with major savings on Fire TV, Echo and its entire tablet range.
Amazon Echo
Price: £79.99 (47% off)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)
Price: £34.99 (35% off)
All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Price: £29.99 (25% off)
Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6″ High-Resolution Display (300 ppi)
Price: £129.99 (Save £40)
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8″ Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
Price: £89.99 (Was £129.99)
Amazon Prime Day Laptops, Speakers, Headphones And Fitness Trackers
Looking for a new laptop? Whether you’re an avid gamer or just someone who needs to replace their ailing workstation there are a small but impressive selection of laptops available with a hefty discount.
Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 4GB)
Price: £699.99 (Was £899.99)
B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker
Price: £125 (Was £199)
Sony MDR-XB950N1 Wireless Noise Cancelling Extrabass Headphones
Price: £169.99 (Was £230)
TomTom Spark 3 Multi Sport GPS Fitness Watch with Heart Rate Monitor
Price: £99.99 (Save 40%)