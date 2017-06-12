

Please note: This article includes an image containing nudity.

Amber Rose has shared a photo revealing her pubic hair on social media, encouraging women to #bringbackthebush. The model and actress claimed she originally posted the image on Instagram but it was later removed from her page. She posted the image alongside a hashtag to promote her upcoming SlutWalk event, which aims to fight gender inequality. Rose later posted the image on Twitter, where it has since received more than 84,000 likes.

Imma post this one more time for the haters 😍🌳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9U2nE8z4Yh — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

SlutWalk festival is an annual event hosted by the Amber Rose Foundation, which is “geared toward education and raising awareness about social injustice issues, gender inequality and arts empowerment”. The festival includes HIV testing stations and sexual awareness booths, as well as your usual food and drink stands. Money donated to the foundation through the event is used to support “groups and organisations of women subject to slut-shaming, a lack of implication of double standards, sexual assault and even rape”, the website explains. If you’re wondering what this has to do with pubic hair, studies have suggested our grooming habits are largely influenced by the way women are represented in society. A recent study found that 31.5% of women remove their pubic hair because they believe it makes their genitals more attractive, while 21.1% do it because of their “partner’s preference”. The study also found that “the mainstream media’s portrayal of women discussing and engaging in pubic hair removal” was likely linked to an increase in women removing their pubic hair. Rose is not the first celeb to champion going au naturel. Last week, model Ashley Graham also said she was proud to have a “full bush” and encouraged women to style their pubes in whatever way makes them happy. HuffPost UK has contacted Instagram about Rose’s claims and is awaiting response. However, it’s worth noting that the site’s guidelines make it clear nudity is not allowed. “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” they say. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”