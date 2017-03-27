Amber Rudd has been accused of trying to use last week’s terror attack on parliament to justify giving the government greater electronic surveillance powers over the WhatsApp messaging service.

Major General Jonathan Shaw, the former chief of cyber security at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said this morning giving intelligence agencies the ability to spy on messages would simply lead to the problem to “mutate and move on”.

Rudd said yesterday she supported end-to-end encryption but said security services must be able to eavesdrop when they have a warrant.

The home secretary told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme it was “completely unacceptable” that messaging services provided “a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other”.

BuzzFeed reported this morning that Rudd herself appears to use WhatsApp. Many MPs use the service to communicate with each other.