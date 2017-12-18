An Amtrak passenger train has derailed and fallen on to a busy highway in Washington State in America’s northwest, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, officials said. A spokesman for the local sheriff’s office, Ed Troyer, told reporters at the scene there were “multiple” deaths at the scene - roughly 50 miles southwest of Seattle - but did not have a specific number to report. At least two train cars crashed onto Interstate 5 around 7.30am (1530 GMT), striking numerous vehicles on the highway, but no motorists were killed, Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, said. “When we got to the scene, it was obvious there were some fatalities and there were a lot of injuries, and some people were able to get off the train,” he added.

Seventy seven people have been taken to hospital. Approximately 78 passengers and five crew members were aboard the train, Amtrak said in a statement. The Amtrak Cascades 501 service reached speeds of up to 79mph, on a new route meant to bypass an area with heavy passenger train traffic, that opened on Monday. US President Donald Trump said the accident showed the necessity of an infrastructure plan.

The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly. Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington. Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2017

Amtrak passenger Chris Karnes told local news outlet KIRO 7 that passengers were forced to kick out train windows in order to escape, because emergency doors were not functioning properly following the derailment.

“We had just passed the city of DuPont and it seemed like we were going around a curve,” Karnes said. “All of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and it felt like we were heading down a hill.” “The next thing we know, we’re being slammed into the front of our seats, windows are breaking, we stop, and there’s water gushing out of the train. People were screaming,” he added. Photos from the scene show a carriage hanging from the bridge blocking all southbound lanes on the Interstate 5. The derailment occurred on the first day that Amtrak trains began using a new track between the cities of Tacoma and Olympia, part of a project to reduce travel time, according to an October news release from the state’s transportation department.

The new route takes trains along Interstate 5, eliminating a major choke point for passenger trains in Tacoma, the release said. It was not immediately clear whether the derailment, which came during a busy travel time one week before the Christmas holiday, was connected to the new route.

The train had been scheduled to leave Seattle at 6am (1400 GMT) and arrive in Portland, Oregon, at 9:20am (1720 GMT), according to an Amtrak timetable. Monday was the first day that Amtrak offered a 6am departure on its Amtrak Cascades line as part of the rerouting project.

