Amy Jackson On Her Collaboration With Lipsy And Why Victoria Beckham Is Her Style Muse

Amy Jackson has already enjoyed great success as a Bollywood actress and a fashion week model, but she’s particularly excited about her latest venture as it is with a brand she has been a fan of since she was 12 years old.
Jackson told HuffPost UK she ‘can’t wait’ to see her face on billboards in her hometown of Liverpool from her recent collaboration with Lipsy.
In February this year, Jackson shared an Instagram photo of herself modelling a dress by Rocky Star from London Fashion Week, clocking up more than 28,000 likes within five hours.
The actress, discussed how living in India and Liverpool has influenced her personal style and why Victoria Beckham is her ultimate fashion muse.
How would you describe your personal style?
As I split my time between Mumbai and the UK I am fortunate enough to have the best of both worlds.
Out in India I love to wear bright colours and lots of bling, which is great as sarees are really bold generally. But here in the UK, I love to play with soft feminine tones and confident silhouettes.
What do you wear when you want to feel confident?
Definitely a pair of heels - whether it’s with a saree, a maxi dress or tailored pencil skirts - if you wear heels it makes you feel confident.
Who is your style muse?
I always think that Victoria Beckham’s style is classic, sophisticated and sexy. When in doubt, I think what would VB wear?
What is your favourite piece from the Lipsy collection you have modelled?
I would say my favourite piece is the ‘Pastel Blush Lace Pencil Dress’. I wore this to my Lipsy launch and felt very special.
What accessory could you not live without?
Heels for sure! Although I do like to wear trainers when travelling to make me feel super cosy and relaxed.
What’s the best piece of style advice you’ve ever received?
Be confident in your own skin no matter what you’re wearing.
It’s the most important thing I’ve been told and I live by this rule no matter where I am or what I am doing.
We are all beautiful, and confidence is the main thing any woman should wear.
What does starring in Lipsy’s campaign, and being a brand ambassador for them, mean to you?
I’ve loved Lipsy ever since I was 12-years-old. I used to wear their maxi dresses to weddings. It’s a huge part of the Liverpool culture for a young woman.
I am excited to have modelled for the brand, and can’t wait to see my face on billboards in my hometown. It will be a special moment for me.
You spend your time between England and India, how does this merging of two cultures influence your fashion choices?
I am very fortunate to experience two great cultures, I love India - especially Kerala and Mumbai.
India offers such a diverse culture and I love the style with its bright colours and embellishments… and food! Although saying that, nothing can beat my mum’s home cooking.
It’s always great to come back to Liverpool. It’s where I grew up and it’s where my friends and family are.
When I am back in the UK I love to play with my style and wear pretty colours and chic dresses. It’s great because I have the best of both worlds!
With prices ranging from £70 - £170, the range is available online and in selected Lipsy stores now.