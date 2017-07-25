Amy Jackson On Her Collaboration With Lipsy And Why Victoria Beckham Is Her Style Muse

Amy Jackson has already enjoyed great success as a Bollywood actress and a fashion week model, but she’s particularly excited about her latest venture as it is with a brand she has been a fan of since she was 12 years old.

Jackson told HuffPost UK she ‘can’t wait’ to see her face on billboards in her hometown of Liverpool from her recent collaboration with Lipsy.

In February this year, Jackson shared an Instagram photo of herself modelling a dress by Rocky Star from London Fashion Week, clocking up more than 28,000 likes within five hours.

The actress, discussed how living in India and Liverpool has influenced her personal style and why Victoria Beckham is her ultimate fashion muse.