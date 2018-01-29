Racism Claim Of High-Profile Scottish Labour Figure Sparks Investigation

High-profile Scottish Labour figure Anas Sarwar was targeted for racist and Islamophobic abuse by party members, it has been claimed.

Sarwar, Labour’s Holyrood health spokesman, has opened up about two disturbing incidents during his failed bid to become leader north of the border last year.

He said one Labour councillor told him Scotland was not ready for a “brown, Muslim Paki”. Another Labour member told the MSP she could not support him as she saw a picture of his wife wearing a hijab, he alleged.

Sarwar lost out to Jeremy Corbyn-ally Richard Leonard in last autumn’s leadership contest, which was sparked when Kezia Dugdale resigned.

Leonard has announced an internal investigation and has stressed there will be “zero tolerance for racism” in the party.