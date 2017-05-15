A necropolis holding at least 17 non-royal mummies has been unearthed near Egypt’s Nile Valley city of Minya.

The discovery was made in the village of Touna al-Gabal, a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert. The area hosts a large necropolis for thousands of mummified ibis and baboon birds as well as other animals. It also includes tombs and a funerary building.

“It’s the first human necropolis to be found here in Touna al-Gabal,” Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told Associated Press reporters at the site, some 220 kilometers (135 miles) south of Cairo. The mummies were elaborately preserved therefore likely belong to officials and priests, he said.