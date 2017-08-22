EMPICS Entertainment

Tory MPs have been dubbed “wildly hypocritical” over NHS cuts after it emerged that Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom is lobbying Jeremy Hunt over the downgrade of her hospital. Leadsom, the Leader of the Commons, has written to the Health Secretary to urge him to review a decision to axe a consultant-led maternity unit at Horton General Hospital in Banbury, Oxfordshire. A local clinical commissioning group decided this month to make permanent a downgrade to a midwife-led unit, prompting angry warnings from campaigners that mothers with high risk births face 90-minute journeys to the nearest hospital in Oxford.

An NHS scrutiny committee has formally referred the case to Hunt to review the decision and Leadsom is now among a clutch of local Tory MPs who have weighed in to speak up for their constituents. Leadsom’s nearby Northamptonshire constituency will be hit hard by the change and she has written to local health chiefs - and copied in Cabinet colleague Hunt - to warn against any decision being made without a review by the Department of Health. In her letter, Leadsom points out that she is Leader of the Commons and warns that “it would be most improper” for the local NHS to go ahead until Hunt has considered the plan – and until a judicial review launched by nearby councils was resolved.

A spokesman for Leadsom insisted that she was representing her constituents and that Hunt had been copied in to the letter ‘for information’. Oxfordshire NHS chiefs claim that they need to fill a £200m shortfall in their finances by 2021 and local clinicians say the downgrade was prompted by a “staffing crisis” and shortage of obstetricians. Labour has seized on the row, declaring that Tory MPs and ministers are happy for other NHS cuts to go ahead, as long as they are ‘not in my backyard’. And the British Medical Association has said that the case shows the “dire” state of the NHS and highlights severe staff shortages. Shadow Health minister Justin Madders told HuffPost UK: “Hospital services across the country are at risk because of Tory underfunding so it beggars belief that Tory MPs are now pleading for special treatment for their own area. “It is wildly hypocritical for the Tories to back service closures elsewhere but then complain when changes are made in their own back yard. “At the election Labour promised to halt hospital closures while giving the NHS the support needed to deliver world class care in every part of the country. If Andrea Leadsom wants to save her local hospital then she ought to back Labour’s plan to give the NHS the money it needs.”

The downgrade of other maternity units is taking place across England as local areas draft their NHS ’sustainability and transformation plans (STPs). The Royal College of Midwives has complained that maternity services are “not a priority” in many STPs. BMA council chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul told HuffPost UK: “Local residents will be understandably concerned by the downgrading of important maternity services. In what can already be a stressful time, pregnant women and their families should not be left in the position where they may have to travel long distances to access maternity care. “This case highlights the impact of chronic staff shortages in this area of medicine, and of a wider workforce and funding crisis in the NHS. It also shows the impossible decisions the NHS is now facing, having to plug funding gaps by making cuts to vital services. “That a cabinet minister is now publicly lobbying against cuts which her own government is responsible for, shows just how dire the situation has become in the health service.”

