Povey said: “Much research has been dedicated to exploring whether there is a link between autism and vaccines, and the results have repeatedly shown there is none.

“This includes a comprehensive 2014 review of all available studies in this area, using data from more than 1.25 million children.

“Further, the 1998 study linking the MMR vaccine and autism has been completely discredited.”

The General Medical Council ruled in 2010 that Wakefield acted “dishonestly and irresponsibly” when he claimed there was a link between autism and the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

According to The Times, Wakefield’s supporters have organised further showings of the documentary around the country.

This is raising concerns that his claims could continue to undermine vaccination programmes in the UK.