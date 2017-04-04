All Sections
    04/04/2017 17:28 BST

    Android Now Drives More Internet Traffic Than Any Other Operating System

    It's the first time ever Microsoft didn't have the biggest market share.

    Android has dethroned Microsoft Windows as the world’s most popular operating system, according to internet usage figures.

    Google’s operating system drove more internet traffic than any other last month, StatCounter data shows.

    The figures reflect the continuing shift from desktop to mobile internet browsing around the world.

    Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
    Google CEO Sundar Pinchai on stage. 

    March 2017 was the first year ever that Microsoft didn’t hold the top spot when it came to operating system market share.

    Android held a 37.93% share of the market, edging out Windows on 37.91% and dwarfing traffic from Apple’s iOS and OS X operating systems.

    “This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era,” Mashable reported StatCounter CEO Aodhan Cullen as saying.

    While Microsoft still leads the pack of operating systems in North America, Russia and Europe, Android dominates in the developing world.

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple’s iPhone operating system iOS is second after Windows in North America, where it was nearly 5% ahead of Android.

