Andy Murray was quick to set the record straight when correcting a journalist who asked a question that ignored women players following his shock quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon.

The defending Wimbledon champion was dumped out of the tournament on Wednesday when beaten by American player Sam Querrey, and was asked about his opponent in the post-match press conference.

“Andy, Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009...,” a reporter asked.

“Male player,” Murray replied.

“I beg your pardon?,” the journalist responded, not appearing to understand what the sportsman said.

“Male player,” Murray repeated.