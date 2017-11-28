The ‘Murder She Wrote’ actress told Radio Times that women making themselves attractive had “backfired on us” but added that there was “no excuse for inappropriate behaviour”.

Angela Lansbury has given her take on the sexual misconduct cases that have engulfed the entertainment world, believing that women “must sometimes take the blame”.

The 92-year-old Dame says: “We have to own up to the fact women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive.

“And unfortunately it has backfired on us, and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame.

“Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

She went on to say that she believed sexual misconduct in Hollywood would now stop.

“Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be,” she says. “There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now - it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”