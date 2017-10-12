Actress Anne-Marie Duff has criticised ITV daytime bosses over a “misleading” and “false” tagline that appeared during a discussion about Harvey Weinstein.

The ‘Shameless’ star appeared on Thursday’s (12 October) ‘Lorraine’ to discuss her new play, ‘Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle’, when the recent sexual abuse allegations made against the movie mogul came up in the conversation.

During the interview, the tagline on-screen read “Anne-Marie Duff: I Was Terrified Of Weinstein”, though shortly after the segment aired, her spokesperson confirmed that she’d never actually said this.

ITV Anne-Marie Duff on 'Lorraine'

A ‘Lorraine’ spokesperson later told Digital Spy: “We have apologised to Anne-Marie for the on-screen caption used during her interview this morning which was an error.”

Discussing the accusations against Weinstein, Anne-Marie told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “Ultimately, you’re looking at a man responsible for getting movies into cinemas so for a lot of young actors and actresses.

“If somebody says: ‘If you don’t do this for me, then the whole film’s future can be affected’... that’s an awful weight of responsibility.”

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein

She concluded: “As soon as you lift the big old rock, out crawls all the nastiness... we only get rid of it by naming it.”

Since the accusations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein were detailed in a New York Times story last week, the Weinstein Company has announced he has been let go, while his wife has also revealed their marriage is over.