Anne Marie Morris Last Made Headlines For This Extraordinary Performance

Tory MP Anne Marie Morris has been suspended by Theresa May after HuffPost UK revealed her using a racist term during a meeting about Brexit.

Morris was recorded using the offensive phrase “n***** in the woodpile” during a meeting of eurosceptics in central London at Monday lunchtime.

For many, it was the first time the backbench MP for Devon had made headlines beyond her West country constituency.

In fact, if the Conservative had any national profile at all it was following an extraordinary performance during Prime Minister’s Questions in 2012.

