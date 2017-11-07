Anne Robinson has revealed she didn’t realise her second marriage was in trouble because she was too busy becoming famous in America.

The presenter and journalist enjoyed a brief stint of fame across the pond in 2001, when she fronted a hugely hyped - but ultimately short-lived US version - of ‘The Weakest Link’.

But the demands of filming the show on both sides of the Atlantic, which saw her flying to LA every six weeks, took its toll on her 27-year marriage to John Penrose.