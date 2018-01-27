Ant McPartlin's Rep Shuts Down 'Bulls***' Scarlett Moffatt Romance Speculation

However, a spokesperson for Ant has already dismissed the rumours outright, telling Metro they are “total bullshit” .

Over the weekend, several media outlets ran stories based around tweets from fans, pondering whether Ant and Scarlett could be more than friends, after the two were photographed together during the National Television Awards on Tuesday (23 January).

A representative for Ant McPartlin has hit back at “bullshit” speculation that he could be romantically involved with Scarlett Moffatt .

Ant and Scarlett’s paths first crossed in 2016, when the former ‘Gogglebox’ star became a contestant on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, eventually going on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

In the months that followed, she joined the presenting team of ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, and later became one of the co-hosts on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ ITV2 spin-off series, ‘Extra Camp’, alongside Joel Dommett and long-standing presenter Joe Swash.

Earlier this month, Ant confirmed rumours that he and his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, had separated.

His spokesperson said at the time: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.”

For the 17th consecutive year, Ant and Dec were named Best Presenter at the NTAs on Tuesday, with Ant getting choked up during his acceptance speech, stating: “It’s been an emotional night tonight.

“It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight means a lot.”