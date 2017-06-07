We do love an unlikely celeb meet-up, and last night’s (6 June) Glamour Women Of The Year awards threw us a great one.

As they made their way into the event, British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was snapped chatting to Geri Horner on the red carpet, and they really seemed to hit it off.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment If they were excited to meet one another, they masked it well

Who knew he was such a fan of the Spice Girls, eh?

The two were seen chatting away in front of photographers, in what looked to be a real love-in, before eventually posing for a few snaps, and the height difference between the two stars was… really quite something.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Amazing

Anthony was in attendance to present an award to singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, who bagged the prize for Next Breakthrough, having released her self-titled debut album earlier this week.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock The new Sporty Spice?

The event was hosted by ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Jennifer Saunders, who seized the opportunity to take a pop at President Donald Trump, as did fellow comedians Dawn French and Amy Poehler.

‘The Voice’ judge Jennifer Hudson was singled out as this year’s Trailblazer, while Nicola Adams picked up Sportswoman of the Year, Bananarama were given the honour of Icons, and Man Of The Year James Corden were also among this year’s winners.

However, the most important gong of the night went to Amy Poehler, who was awarded the Glamour Inspiration Accolade.

Scroll down to see the rest of the red carpet pics from the event, or click here to see the full list of winners from the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year.

