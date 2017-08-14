Donald Trump’s former communications chief has slammed the influence of Steve Bannon in the White House as calls grow for the US president’s chief strategist to be fired in the wake of the violent Charlottesville rally. Anthony Scaramucci, who was unceremoniously removed from Trump’s top teams just 10 days into the job, said that he would not have recommended the president’s statement in which he appeared unwilling to condemn white nationalists for the violence that erupted at the weekend. Speaking to ABC on Sunday about ex-Breitbart News boss Bannon, Scaramucci said that his influence was “a snag on the president”.

ABC News Anthony Scaramucci slammed Steve Bannon's influence in the White House following the violent Charlottesville clashes.

Following a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, there is growing pressure for Trump to fire the man in his White House who is most closely linked to the white nationalist movement. Addressing the influence Bannon and Breitbart has on the president, Scaramucci said: “The whole thing is nonsensical. It’s not serving the president’s interests. “He’s got to move more into the mainstream. He’s got to be more into where the moderates are and the independents are.” When asked whether Bannon “has to go”, Scaramucci replied: “Well I think the president knows what he’s going to do with Steve Bannon.”

The Washington Post via Getty Images There is growing pressure for Steve Bannon to be fired as Donald Trump's chief strategist.

Scaramucci continued: “At the end of the day I think the president has a very good idea of who the leakers are inside the White House and a very good idea of the people are undermining his agenda that are serving their own interests.” Asked if that included Bannon, Scaramucci said “well, yeah,” before adding: “I would prefer to let the president make the decisions the president needs to make.” Scaramucci said that he did not know whether Bannon was a white supremacist, but added “I think the toleration of it by Steve Bannon is inexcusable”. Critics want Trump to axe Bannon, with #FireBannon trending on Twitter at the weekend.

Bannon wanted #Charlottesville. He's a supremacist in the WH and he must go. Use #FireBannon to make your voice heard. Tweet & RT. Be loud. pic.twitter.com/ka56JWDHL5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 13, 2017

Trump's gotta go! But first let's get rid of his buddy who is somewhere cackling like a Timothy Dalton era James Bond villain. #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/ccGoVeEKR6 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 13, 2017

Yo @realdonaldtrump! Did your boss #PresidentBannon say it's ok 2 say Nazis are bad yet? Hit me back when you're done golfing! #FireBannon — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 13, 2017

Trump has been heavily criticised for his response to the attack. Rather than specifically speaking out in criticism of members of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacists or the neo-Nazis who brought torches and bats to the rally, the US president blamed the unrest on “many sides”.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017