In light of the findings, they’ve said there is a potential need to “limit the use of antibiotics”.

The findings add to emerging evidence that the type and diversity of bacteria in the gut, referred to as the ‘microbiome,’ may have a key role in the development of cancer, the researchers said.

A study found that long term antibiotic use in early to mid-life was linked to abnormal growths in the colon and rectum - known as polyps or colorectal adenomas - which precede the development of most cases of bowel cancer.

To draw their conclusions t research team drew on data from the Nurses Health Study. This has been monitoring the health of more than 120,000 US nurses who were all aged between 30 and 55 when they entered the study in 1976.

Since joining, study participants have filled in detailed questionnaires every two years on demographics, lifestyle factors, medical history and disease development, and every four years on their dietary habits.

For the purposes of the current study, analysis of the data was restricted to just over 16,000 women who were aged 60 and older in 2004, able to provide a history of antibiotic use between the ages of 20 and 59, and who had had at least one bowel investigation (colonoscopy) between 2004 and 2010.

During this period, 1195 adenomas were newly diagnosed in this group.

Recent use of antibiotics within the past four years wasn’t associated with a heightened risk of an adenoma diagnosis, but long term use in the past was.

Compared with those who hadn’t taken antibiotics for any extended period in their 20s and 30s, those who had taken them for two months or more were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with an adenoma, the researchers said.

This association held true irrespective of whether the adenoma was considered high or low risk for bowel cancer, but was stronger for growths located in the proximal, rather than the distal, colon.

The proximal colon refers to the caecum (pouch at the junction of the small and large intestines), ascending colon, hepatic flexure (the sharp bend between the ascending and transverse colon), transverse colon, and the splenic flexure (the sharp bend between the transverse colon and descending colon). The distal colon refers to the descending or sigmoid colon.

Similarly, women who had taken antibiotics for two months or more during their 40s and 50s were 69% more likely to be diagnosed with an adenoma than those who hadn’t taken these drugs for any extended period.

Once again, this association held true, irrespective of whether the adenoma was high or low risk for bowel cancer, and was more strongly linked to proximal colon adenomas.