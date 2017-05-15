Apple is poised to unveil a revamped iPad Pro at its developer conference next month, according to KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo, who has been described as the best Apple analyst on the planet, said there is a 70% likelihood of the product being revealed at the event.
The 10.5 inch iPad Pro is expected to have a similar form as the 9.7 inch model, with thinner bezels making way for the larger screen.
Reports of a manufacturer ramping up production of a 10.5 inch iPad case in time for a June launch lend weight to Kuo’s prediction.
Kuo suggests that a new iPad is more likely to be launched than a Siri home speaker to rival Amazon Echo, which he gave a 50% likelihood.
According to Kuo, the speaker is set to carry at premium price, featuring high-end audio with 1 woofer and 7 tweeters, Apple Insider reported.
Apple’s biggest launch of the year is the tenth anniversary iPhone, which is expected to boast a near-bezel-free design and a curved glass screen.
The Californian firm normally unveils its latest iPhones in September, but Bloomberg has reported that the launch could be delayed by a month or two as supply constraints stall production.