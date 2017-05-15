Apple is poised to unveil a revamped iPad Pro at its developer conference next month, according to KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo, who has been described as the best Apple analyst on the planet, said there is a 70% likelihood of the product being revealed at the event.

The 10.5 inch iPad Pro is expected to have a similar form as the 9.7 inch model, with thinner bezels making way for the larger screen.

Reports of a manufacturer ramping up production of a 10.5 inch iPad case in time for a June launch lend weight to Kuo’s prediction.