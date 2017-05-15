All Sections
    15/05/2017 13:11 BST | Updated 15/05/2017 20:35 BST

    Apple Set To Unveil New iPad In June, KGI Securities Predicts

    A Siri home speaker may also be in the pipeline.

    Apple is poised to unveil a revamped iPad Pro at its developer conference next month, according to KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo.

    Kuo, who has been described as the best Apple analyst on the planet, said there is a 70% likelihood of the product being revealed at the event.

    The 10.5 inch iPad Pro is expected to have a similar form as the 9.7 inch model, with thinner bezels making way for the larger screen.

    Reports of a manufacturer ramping up production of a 10.5 inch iPad case in time for a June launch lend weight to Kuo’s prediction.

    Stephen Lam / Reuters

    Kuo suggests that a new iPad is more likely to be launched than a Siri home speaker to rival Amazon Echo, which he gave a 50% likelihood.

    According to Kuo, the speaker is set to carry at premium price, featuring high-end audio with 1 woofer and 7 tweeters, Apple Insider reported.

    Apple’s biggest launch of the year is the tenth anniversary iPhone, which is expected to boast a near-bezel-free design and a curved glass screen.

    The Californian firm normally unveils its latest iPhones in September, but Bloomberg has reported that the launch could be delayed by a month or two as supply constraints stall production.

