With the Samsung Galaxy S8 now out in the wild, all eyes have turned to Apple’s next big smartphone launch, the iPhone 8. Expected to be the biggest product launch for the company in some years Apple’s next iPhone will reportedly feature a whole host of new features, one of which will be a stunning OLED display. According to Nikkei Asian Review, sources claim that Apple has just ordered 70m curved OLED displays from Samsung for the new iPhone.

Apple

Nikkei are usually pretty on the mark with iPhone leaks and considering the other rumours we’ve been hearing about the smartphone this certainly fits the bill. OLED displays are revered for offering vivid colour reproduction in combination with incredible contrast performance. They are, however, extremely expensive to produce, making them a premium feature for both TVs, laptops and smartphones. With some calling it the iPhone Edition, iPhone X or iPhone 8, Apple’s new smartphone will reportedly feature an almost bezel-less display that moves the fingerprint sensor either directly into the display itself or the back of the phone.

Other new features that have been rumoured include being waterproof (not water-resistant as it is currently) and to include wireless charging, something that Apple’s rival Samsung has included as standard on several of their previous flagship phones. With the 5.8-inch OLED display bumping up the price considerably, some argue that the new iPhone could finally break the $1000 barrier suggesting that Apple will release two models. While the iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition will be the flagship, the company would then also release an updated version of the iPhone 7 that includes new features but keeps the LCD display in order to keep the price down. The Best Smartphones In 2017