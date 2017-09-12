Apple has unveiled the iPhone X, potentially the company’s most innovative smartphone since the original iPhone.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone X, the “biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”

Apple

The smartphone, which has a stunning edge-to-edge OLED display, wireless charging and a revolutionary face-scanning security system, was revealed by the company’s CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple’s brand-new Campus HQ.

The iPhone X has a UK release date of 3 November. See below for our full rundown of the iPhone’s UK pricing.

Apple iPhone X Specs

Unsurprisingly, this is Apple’s most advanced iPhone ever.

The most notable feature of the iPhone X is that it has a stunning 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display that covers the entire front of the device.

Apple’s calling it a Super Retina display and it sports both the True Tone technology found on the iPad Pro and has a drastically increased 2K resolution that supports HDR video content.

Apple

With such a vast display covering the front of the phone that means that yes, the Home Button has indeed gone. Instead it has been replaced by a virtual home button within Apple’s iOS software.

To get to the home screen you simply swipe up from the bottom of the phone.

Apple

Powering the iPhone X is Apple’s most advanced chip yet, the A11 bionic chip.

While the display is impressive it’s the company’s face-scanning technology that has us intrigued.

It’s called Face ID and it’s a complete replacement for Apple’s currently used Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Using a special camera at the top of the display, the iPhone X is able to create a unique 3D map of your face and then use that to log you in.

Apple

It’s all powered by a special system that Apple is calling TrueDepth. Quite simply it’s a series of advanced cameras that create a unique 3D recreation of your face. It’ll work in the dark, at angles and even if you grow a beard or wear glasses.

In addition to security, Face ID can work with Apple Pay and can even be used to create a new animated form of emoji called, unsurprisingly, an Animoji.

Apple

Apple claims that it’s potentially even more secure than Touch ID saying that while its fingerprint sensor has a 1/50,000 chance of being tricked, the Face ID system has a 1/1,000,000 of being tricked.

Apple

Apple has also made some major changes to the camera on the back. As there’s just one size of the iPhone X, all the models will come with a dual-camera system.

This is Apple’s most advanced camera system yet, boasting two 12MP sensors featuring telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

It has dual-optical image stabilisation on both lenses and, thanks to machine-learning built right into the processor, it can now combine Portrait Mode with a new feature called Portrait Lighting.

Apple

This enhances the bokeh effect images by analysing the subject’s face in real-time and then recreating professional lighting profiles, effectively as though you had an entire studio with you.

Just like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X now supports QI-standard wireless charging which means no more rummaging around for cables.

Apple iPhone X Design

While everyone will, understandably, be focusing on the iPhone X’s new display it’s important to note the subtle changes that Apple has made to the phone’s design.

This is a merging of Apple’s previous designs taking the glass back from the iPhone 4 and blending it with the new profile that was first debuted in the iPhone 6.

Apple

Apple claims this is the strongest glass found on any smartphone, hopefully reassuring anyone who’s looking at it and immediately sees an accident waiting to happen.

You’ll notice that rather than being horizontal to the top of the phone the dual-camera now runs vertically down the side.

Apple

The top speaker still serves dual-functionality as both the audio for phone calls and as one half of the phone’s stereo speakers.

On the bottom you’ll find the speaker grill, Lightning port for charging and no, there’s no headphone jack. That boat has now sailed.

The iPhone X comes in two colours: Space Grey and Silver.

Apple iPhone X UK Price And Release Date

The iPhone X is available to pre-order from the 17 October and will be available to buy 3 November.

Pricing is as follows: