Apple has unveiled its first smart watch that can make calls, the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the company’s most advanced smart watch boasting GPS, a barometric altimeter and of course, 4G functionality.

Watch Series 3 will be available to pre-order in the UK from the 15 September and is available to buy in-store from the 22 September.

Apple Watch Series 3 Specs

Unsurprisingly, the most-talked about feature here is the ability to make phone calls.

Apple has integrated a tiny custom-built SIM card into the Series 3 letting you make calls, answer messages and even stream songs via Apple Music direct from the Watch.

What sets the Series 3 apart from its rivals is that it doesn’t require a new number to work. It uses the same phone number as your iPhone so you’ll be able to make and receive calls without needing to tell everyone your Watch number.

In addition to being able to make calls, the new Series 3 also comes with a brand-new sensor called a barometric altimeter. Essentially this allows the Watch to analyse how many steps you’re climbing as well as altitude.

Finally, and this will be available across all Apple Watch Series 3 devices, the new heart-rate sensor has been improved to show you real-time data whenever you raise your wrist and glance at your watch.

In addition, Apple has been working to help create a more intelligent heart-rate sensor so now it’ll alert you if your heart-rate goes above what’s considered a normal resting heart-rate when it knows you’re not doing any exercise.

To push this even further, the company has announced a new program called the Apple Heart Study which it will use to help users and researchers learn more about heart arrhythmia.

In a partnership with Stanford University, Apple will let users download the Heart Study app to their Watches and then it will anonymously collect the data and give it to researchers.

In terms of design this is still the Apple Watch that was first announced back in 2014. Subtle difference include a new red coloured dial on the side, and a slightly (and we really do mean slightly) thicker crystal on the back to accommodate the more advanced heart-rate sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available with or without 4G and is available with three cases: Aluminium, Stainless Steel and Ceramic.

Apple Watch Series 3 Price And UK Release Date

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available to pre-order from the 15 September and then goes on sale on the 22 September.

Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminium Price: £329, £399 (4G)

Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel Price 4G: £599 (4G)