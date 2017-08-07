Apple is reportedly going to release a brand-new Apple Watch that can connect to the internet using 4G and won’t require an iPhone to work. Currently the Apple Watch uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to pull in new information which means that you either have to be in range of your iPhone or within range of a known WiFi network.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter claim the Apple Watch 3 would remove this dependence, allowing users to take their Apple Watch out without their iPhone and still be able to send messages, receive calls and even download new music. While the Apple Watch started life as a premium gadget the success of the cheaper Apple Watch Sport led the company to massively expand the range of colours and straps. Since then Apple and its CEO Tim Cook have regularly claimed the gadget as the best-selling smartwatch available and it looks as though Apple is only looking to cement this further.

At this point it should be noted that this is still complete speculation, neither Apple nor Intel (the company making the 4G chip) have commented nor are they likely to. From Apple’s point of view it makes a lot of sense to help detach the Apple Watch from the iPhone. The Apple Watch’s fitness credentials mean that it’s already used by many as their main fitness tracking device and so there’s definite appeal in being able to leave your iPhone behind while you go for a run and yet still be able to answer calls and receive messages. The current Apple Watch Series 2 added to the original in a number of very fitness-focused ways.

It added GPS allowing you to track your runs, full water-resistance along with intelligent swim tracking for pool swims and finally a display that’s twice as bright as the original making it even easier to read in full sunlight. With the iPhone 8 due to be announced at the beginning of September it’s very possible that Apple could unveil the Watch alongside it. There has also been talk that Apple could be set to unveil a brand-new Apple TV that supports 4K and HDR after code was spotted inside the Apple HomePod’s firmware that hinted as such. Either way it’s looking like Apple’s iPhone 8 launch event is going to have more than a few surprises. The Best Gadgets Of 2017