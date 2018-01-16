Carillion Collapse: 2,000 Apprentices 'Left In The Lurch,' Says Angela Rayner

As many as 2,000 young apprentices were “left in the lurch” by Carillion’s collapse, Angela Rayner has told HuffPost UK.

The Shadow Education Secretary said it was “imperative” the Government intervenes to find placements for the scores of apprentices cut adrift by the failed outsourcing and construction giant.

Carillion - which employs around 20,000 people - went into liquidation after issuing a major profits warning last year.

It has public sector or public/private partnership contracts worth a staggering £1.7bn and was the UK’s largest trainer of construction apprentices.

The firm had a £6.5m public contract to train 2,000 apprentices, but the youngsters’ future is now unclear.

Angela Rayner MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, said: “Thousands of Carillion apprentices could be left in the lurch and millions of pounds of public money at risk, yet the Tories have said nothing about what, if anything, they will do to protect workplace learners and protect the taxpayer.