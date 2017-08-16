Argos Forced To Pay £1.4m In Wages To 12,000 Workers It Underpaid

Argos is being forced to pay £1.4m in wages after it emerged it underpaid more than 12,000 workers. The Government has named and shamed a total 233 firms that failed to pay staff the Minimum Wage or the National Living Wage - and the high street retailer was by far the worst offender. It was also fined £1.5m by HMRC, but that was reduced to £800,000 because the business agreed to pay its bill within 14 days.

PA Archive/PA Images TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said the list should be a "wake-up call" for businesses

The scale of the underpayments - which amount to about £120-per-person - was first uncovered last year ahead of Argos’ takeover by Sainsbury’s. Small firms such as hairdressers, hotels, garages and nurseries make up the bulk of the list. HMRC found businesses had been guilty of a range of pay breaches, from deducting money from wages to pay for uniforms, failing to pay overtime and paying workers apprentice wages. TUC General Secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: “This should be a wake-up call for employers. If you cheat staff out of the minimum wage, your reputation will be dragged through the mud. “The minimum wage has been around for nearly twenty years. There is no excuse for employers to claim ignorance, or to blame problems on admin errors. “Increasing investment in enforcement is clearly paying off. This is a huge amount of cash owed to low-paid workers. But we know there are more wage-dodging employers out there.

PA Wire/PA Images Argos was acquired by Sainsbury's in 2016

“TUC research suggests there are at least a quarter of a million workers being cheated out of the minimum wage. We need to see strong unions in every workplace to stop these abuses from happening.” In a letter to staff, John Rogers, chief executive of Argos, said: “Sainsbury’s prides itself on being a trusted brand where people love to work and I was therefore very disappointed to hear this, and launched an immediate investigation.” Rogers said Sainsbury’s was also planning to raise wages for the lowest-paid Argos staff aged over 25 from £7.20 to £7.66 an hour, and extend a discount on Sainsbury’s shopping to them. The National Living Wage, the legal minimum for over 25s, is now £7.50.

EMPICS Entertainment Business Minister Margot James said paying less the legal minimum was 'short-changing ordinary working people and undercutting honest employers'