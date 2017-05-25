All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/05/2017 08:38 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 09:26 BST

    Ariana Grande Suspends 'Dangerous Woman' Tour, Following Manchester Bombing

    'We ask that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and those affected by this senseless act of violence.'

    Ariana Grande has issued a statement, confirming her decision to cancel suspend her ‘Dangerous Woman’ live tour.

    On Monday night (22 May), a terrorist attack was carried out at the end of her concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and leaving more than 100 with serious injuries.

    Reports quickly began circulating that she would be postponing the tour, including two live shows in London this week, which has now been confirmed to be the case.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Ariana Grande in concert back in February

    A statement from Ariana’s manager, Scooter Braun, to The Hollywood Reporter said: Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.

    “The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled, as well as all shows [until] 5 June in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.

    “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

    Ariana has only briefly commented on the attacks, saying she’d been left “broken” by the horrifying events of Monday night, and has since returned home to the US to be with her family.

    Scooter also posted a tribute to the victims in the wake of the events, and posted a string of tweets on Thursday (25 May), claiming he intends to “honour those” who were killed in the attacks by “living each day [to the] full”.

    Many other artists have postponed live shows in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, including Blondie and Take That.

    Meanwhile, Anastacia has claimed she intends to go ahead with a concert in the city as planned this weekend, to “stand up” for “everyone who is suffering right now”.

