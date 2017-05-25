Ariana Grande has issued a statement, confirming her decision to cancel suspend her ‘Dangerous Woman’ live tour.

On Monday night (22 May), a terrorist attack was carried out at the end of her concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and leaving more than 100 with serious injuries.

Reports quickly began circulating that she would be postponing the tour, including two live shows in London this week, which has now been confirmed to be the case.