Sex. Money. Family strife. The three parts of politicians’ personal lives that traditionally bring about their downfalls pose no threat to Arizona Governor candidate Noah Dyer. Under the ‘Scandal and Controversy’ section of his website, he has listed the parts of his past that rivals would ordinarily dig up themselves to use against him, such as the fact he has had sex with married women and “sent and received intimate texts and pictures, and occasionally recorded video during sex”.

Dyer, who describes himself as “a thoughtful, socially responsible moderate” and is running as a Democrat, believes “the cleverly disclosed scandals that come out of the woodwork in the midst of campaigns mainly serve to divert and distract away from meaningful dialogue”, according to the website. “Think about how much time political campaigns spend digging up dirt on their opponents. Noah is confident that all time spent this way is wasteful and unfortunate... He wants to have a real conversation,” the website reads. “So here they are, private matters considered by some scandals, served on a silver platter. Do any of the events below affect Noah’s ability to lead our state to a more prosperous future? “Not at all, and he’s one of the few candidate who believes you are smart enough to recognize that.” Dyer’s sex “scandals” include supporting open relationships and having group sex.

I just wanted to be honest with the voters about who I am." Noah Dyer

“All of his relationships have been legal and consensual, never coercive, or abusive, and he condemns such behavior,” the site says. “Noah is unapologetic about his sexual choices, and wishes others the same safety and confidence as they express themselves.” Dyer said the response to his transparency was “99% positive and supportive” but added there had been “a few hyperconservative people who feel personally threatened for some reason.” “Voters are refreshed to see someone who isn’t perfect own it,” Dyer told HuffPost UK by email. “I don’t think the majority of Arizonans have lived exactly like I have... I just wanted to be honest with the voters about who I am, so they could decide if it matters for their vote.” On the issue of religion, Dyer’s site invites people to read his “past tirades” on his Facebook page. However, HuffPost UK’s detailed analysis of Dyer’s personal Facebook page revealed it was mainly pictures of his children.