Arlene Phillips is to share her experiences of aging for a new BBC show. The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge is one of several celebrities who will front an episode of new series ‘Holding Back The Years’, which will see a host of stars over 60 discussing various aspects of life as an older person.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Arlene Phillips

Also taking part will be broadcaster Angela Rippon, actress Maureen Lipman, ‘BBC Breakfast’ host Bill Turnbull and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott. The BBC has said of the show: “Through meeting inspirational characters, unearthing long-lost archive clips and visiting places that do amazing work helping the elderly, the series seeks to take an uplifting look at a subject often ignored.”

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images ﻿Ainsley Harriott will also be taking part

Themes that will be addressed on the show include health, work, relationships and the change in appearance that occurs as we get older. Arlene was previously at the centre of an ageism storm, when she was famously sacked from the ‘Strictly’ judging panel in 2009, and replaced by Alesha Dixon, 35 years her junior. The media storm grew so big at the time, the matter was even addressed in Parliament, and in recent years, Arlene has spoken about the ageism she feels that she’s been subjected to over the years. In an interview with HuffPost UK last year, Arlene said: “I think it’s harder and harder for women to be treated as equals to men when they are ageing… for those who are inspired to keep on working, they should be allowed to go on fulfilling themselves.” ‘Holding Back The Years’ will air on the BBC later this year.