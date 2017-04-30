One of Hollywood’s toughest figures joined 90,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium to watch British boxer Anthony Joshua take on Wladimir Klitschko, in what was billed the country’s biggest boxing spectacle since World War II.

Former bodybuilder turned film star turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was ringside when Anthony Joshua recovered from being floored in the sixth round to knock out his rival in the 11th round, and secure the WBA world heavyweight title, to add to his IBF crown.