Arthur Collins, Ex-Boyfriend Of Ferne McCann, Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Arthur Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court of an acid attack in a London nightclub.
Collins, 25, faced five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people.
Earlier today, Andre Phoenix was cleared of all charged against him after being accused of helping Collins carry out the attack.
Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, north London, was caught on CCTV apparently holding Collins’ arms as he sprayed the liquid at revellers on April 17.
In his evidence, he told the jury that he had only stepped in to separate Collins and another male when they started squaring up to one another.
Phoenix said he would just “knock them out” if someone angered him, adding: “I don’t roll with acid.”
He was also burned by the substance and was captured on CCTV asking Collins to examine his face and washing himself with a bottle of water.
Phoenix attended the Whittington Hospital in Archway, north London, the following day for treatment.
Phoenix wept in the dock as the jury’s verdict was read out and turned to look at his mother, who was present throughout the trial.
More to follow.