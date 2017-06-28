Ashish And River Island's Gender Neutral Collaboration Is The Snuggly Collection Of Your Hung-Over Dreams

The high street collaboration we have all been waiting for has finally arrived, as River Island has announced it is teaming up with Ashish to bring us a 15-piece collection later this year.

The choice makes Ashish the penultimate RI X Design Forum collaboration, following in the footsteps of Sibling, Eudon Choi, Zoe Jordan.

But in true Ashish style, things are happening a little differently this time around.

The collection is going to be gender neutral and all pieces will be retailed to both male and female customers.

The best excuse ever to steal all of your significant other’s wardrobe.

RiverIsland

Inspired by the designer’s trademark sequin-athleisure look, the collection will feature loungewear, outerwear and dresses, with fridge-magnet alphabet sweats, embroidered pyjamas and a whole load of tongue-in-cheek slogans.

RiverIsland

Not forgetting sleeping-bag worthy puffa jackets and sparkly slip dresses.

Ashish said: “[It will be] something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out”.

A statement that basically describes our requirements for every weekend hangover outfit.

RiverIsland

Ashish has long worked with the concept of gender neutrality, as reported by HuffPost UK in September 2015 when he closed LFW with a gender fluid show.

Along with a crop of female models, two male models showcased their womenswear spring/summer 16 collection on the runway - including eye-catching dresses and glittering heels.

Because sequins are for everyone.

RiverIsland

Ashish Gupta first showed at London Fashion Week over a decade ago, in 2005, after moving from his home in India to the capital to complete a masters at Central Saint Martins.

He then went on to become a three-time New Generation award winner and renowned for his unique take on sportswear, which is inspired by his background in eastern and western cultures, alongside his love for glamour.