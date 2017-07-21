All Sections
    21/07/2017 16:08 BST | Updated 21/07/2017 16:09 BST

    ASOS Are Selling Glitter Wellies That Light-Up, And They're Cool AF

    Light up your life ✨

    ASOS are selling light up wellies, and they’re seriously cool. 

    Covered in silver glitter, and featuring a purple and green light up sole, they’re what our 90s nostalgia dreams are made of.  

    Priced at £22, the boots come in UK sizes 3-8. 

    ASOS

    We think they may have started a trend for summer as they’re the perfect fit for festival attire. 

    Here are a few other glitter-tastic wellies to pick from:

    • Glitter Effect Short Wellington Boots
      Asda
      £10, from George
    • Park Lane Glitter Welly
      ASOS
      Was £45, now £25, from ASOS.
    • ASOS Gangster Glitter Wellies
      ASOS
      £20, from ASOS.
    • F&F Glitter Wellies
      Tesco
      £10, from Tesco.
    • George Glitter Detail Wellington Boots
      ASDA George
      £15, from George.

