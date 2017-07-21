ASOS are selling light up wellies, and they’re seriously cool.
Covered in silver glitter, and featuring a purple and green light up sole, they’re what our 90s nostalgia dreams are made of.
Priced at £22, the boots come in UK sizes 3-8.
We think they may have started a trend for summer as they’re the perfect fit for festival attire.
Here are a few other glitter-tastic wellies to pick from:
-
Glitter Effect Short Wellington BootsAsda
-
Park Lane Glitter WellyASOS
-
ASOS Gangster Glitter WelliesASOS
-
F&F Glitter WelliesTesco
-
George Glitter Detail Wellington BootsASDA George