A 29-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a London Tube train.

The alleged victim, aged in his 50s, was hurt during the rush hour incident at Bayswater Underground Station in central London on Thursday, the Press Association reported.

British Transport Police said the man was “struck by a train” at the station shortly after 5pm and taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.