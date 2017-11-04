All Sections
    London Underground Incident Sees Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Passenger Struck By Rush Hour Train

    The alleged victim was left with serious injuries.

    04/11/2017 08:44 GMT
    pownibe via Getty Images
    A man has been charged with attempted murder over an incident on the London Underground 

    A 29-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a London Tube train.

    The alleged victim, aged in his 50s, was hurt during the rush hour incident at Bayswater Underground Station in central London on Thursday, the Press Association reported

    British Transport Police said the man was “struck by a train” at the station shortly after 5pm and taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening. 

    Officers arrested 29-year-old Alan Alencar of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, in connection with the incident and later charged him with attempted murder.

    Alencar will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday.

