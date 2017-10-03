For children with autism, heading out to a shopping centre can be a hugely overwhelming experience because of the loud sounds and bright lights.

That’s why the National Autistic Society (NAS) has launched a week of “autism hours”.

The charity found out that 64% of families affected by autism avoid going to shops altogether, so they teamed up with 14 intu shopping centres across the UK on 2 October to host quieter hours of shopping.

Throughout the week (2-8 October) more than 4,000 shops, cafés, restaurants and services will also be participating in an autism hour.

Samantha Tomlin, whose son Henry was diagnosed with autism at eight years old spoke to HuffPost UK about why the hour is so important to her family.

“Something like the autism hour could make such a difference,” she said. “Because we can go to a shopping centre when you know that the lights are going to be dimmer, there’s gonna be less noise, there’s gonna be less music, and it can just give like an easier time for the children.

“Everybody can just have a happier life.”