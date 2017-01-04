LIFESTYLE

Avocado Café Set To Open In Amsterdam To Make Your Avo Dreams Come True

😍 😍 😍

04/01/2017 11:05
Rachel Moss Lifestyle Writer at The Huffington Post UK

If your avocado obsession knows no bounds, book yourself a trip to Amsterdam.

The city will soon be home to an avocado café, which will serve dishes showcasing everyone’s favourite toast topper.

The café, called The Avocado Show, will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner as well as offer a delivery service for locals looking to get more avo in their lives.

Made a cool dish with avocado's 🥑? Tag us for a repost and some fresh love-o-cado 💕 Loving these 👀 by @lucialitman

A photo posted by The Avocado Show (@theavocadoshow) on

The café, set to open in February, won’t just be serving classic avocado on toast.

Instead, the creators wish to display the versatility of the fruit, with unusual offerings such as an avocado-based chocolate smoothie and an avocado burger bun.

😱Who wants to try this yummy avocadobun? 📸 @fooddeco #theavocadoshow #avocado #amsterdam

A photo posted by The Avocado Show (@theavocadoshow) on

While avocado cafés, sometimes referred to as avocado bars, have be popping up in America for a while, this is the first permanent bar to open in Europe, making it the closest to home. 

Follow The Avocado Show on Facebook to stay up to date with details of the grand opening.

The Best Avocado Recipes

More:

Food Food News Avocado Amsterdam
Suggest a correction
Comments
Avocado Café Set To Open In Amsterdam To Make Your Avo Dreams Come True

CONVERSATIONS