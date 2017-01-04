If your avocado obsession knows no bounds, book yourself a trip to Amsterdam.
The city will soon be home to an avocado café, which will serve dishes showcasing everyone’s favourite toast topper.
The café, called The Avocado Show, will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner as well as offer a delivery service for locals looking to get more avo in their lives.
The café, set to open in February, won’t just be serving classic avocado on toast.
Instead, the creators wish to display the versatility of the fruit, with unusual offerings such as an avocado-based chocolate smoothie and an avocado burger bun.
While avocado cafés, sometimes referred to as avocado bars, have be popping up in America for a while, this is the first permanent bar to open in Europe, making it the closest to home.
Follow The Avocado Show on Facebook to stay up to date with details of the grand opening.