Avocado Hand And 13 More Embarrassingly Middle Class Problems

Let’s face it, life is really hard. Especially when there is a nationwide hummus crisis and have to eat your Kettle Chips dry, like some sort of savage.

As if that wasn’t bad enough your neighbour has stolen your Boden catalogue, and you have to holiday in the South of France rather than Tuscany this summer.

With problems like these, it’s no wonder we don’t all just go and drown our sorrows in a bottle of organic Prosecco.

Here are 14 of the most embarrassingly middle class problems.

1. Cutting your hand during avocado preparation.