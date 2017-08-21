A ‘healthy’ mac and cheese recipe is doing the rounds on Twitter - and the internet is ridiculously upset about it.
The recipe, created by Pop Sugar, features coconut oil, almond flour, avocado, lime juice, garlic, goat’s cheese, chilli flakes, basil, skimmed milk and salt. It’s then topped with low-fat mozzarella and toasted almond flour.
The finished result looks like something straight out of Ghostbusters. Or, ya know, someone’s nose...
The video recipe, shared by the @TheFitFood Twitter account, has been branded “sacrilege” and “an affront to humanity” on social media - after all, mac and cheese isn’t meant to be healthy, it’s comfort food, and there’s nothing comforting about the above.
Some people tried to give it a name...
But most couldn’t get over the fact the dish existed.
It’s safe to say this idea might not take off.