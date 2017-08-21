A ‘healthy’ mac and cheese recipe is doing the rounds on Twitter - and the internet is ridiculously upset about it.

The recipe, created by Pop Sugar, features coconut oil, almond flour, avocado, lime juice, garlic, goat’s cheese, chilli flakes, basil, skimmed milk and salt. It’s then topped with low-fat mozzarella and toasted almond flour.

The finished result looks like something straight out of Ghostbusters. Or, ya know, someone’s nose...