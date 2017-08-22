A mum who gave birth to her baby during the solar eclipse decided to mark the occasion by giving her a very fitting name.

On Monday 21 August, Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina, US, shared a photo of new mum Freedom Eubanks holding her newborn baby.

“Meet Eclipse! She was born at 8:04 am at Greenville Memorial Hospital,” they shared on Facebook.

“She’s six pounds, three ounces and 19 inches long.”