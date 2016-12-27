NEWS

Baby's Death On Christmas Day In Kingswood, Near Bristol, Leads To Man's Arrest

Police have launched an inquiry.

A man has been arrested after a six-month-old baby died on Christmas Day.

Police have launched an inquiry after the baby died in the early hours of Sunday in Kingswood, near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Man arrested after baby dies on Christmas Day at property in Britton Gardens, Kingswood.

A force spokesman said: “We are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby on Christmas Day in Kingswood.

“The baby died during the early hours of Sunday morning despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics at a property in Britton Gardens.

“The death is being treated as unexplained until the results of the post-mortem examination.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

