A baby dolphin has died after tourists surrounded the distressed animal in order to pose with her for photographs off the coast of Spain. The small female dolphin, who became separated from her mother, was found in shallow waters near to a busy tourist beach in southern Spain. Marine conservationists said that tourists gathered around the frightened mammal in order to stroke her and take pictures.

Equinac A baby dolphin has died after tourists pose for selfies with frightened animal.

When rescue workers from Equinac, a group which protects marine wildlife in the area, arrived on the beach 15 minutes after the distressed dolphin was first spotted, she had already died from heart and lung failure caused by stress. The group posted on Facebook: “Humans are the most irrational animal there is. Many people are unable to feel empathy for a living being which is frightened, starving hungry, without its mother and terrified. “In their selfishness, all they want is to photograph it and touch it, even if the animal is suffering from stress.” The group posted two photos of the incident, one of tourists touching the dolphin and another of rescuers removing the animal after she died.