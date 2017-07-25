A nine-month-old baby was completely oblivious to the havoc going on behind him when he was sat in front of a lion’s enclosure at the zoo.

Levi Poore was at Utah zoo with his mum, Hollie, and was filmed giggling away in front of a glass enclosure.

Seconds later, a lion ran up behind him, frantically jumped up and started scratching at the glass.

Did Levi flinch? Not one bit.

“My mama heart skipped a beat, but I knew he was safe behind the glass,” mum Hollie Poore told HuffPost UK.

“When everyone around us realised what was happening, they were all dying with laughter, which caused my baby to be completely clueless. Everyone loved it.”

Poore shared the video on Facebook and it has had more than 14,000 views in two weeks since it was posted on 11 July.