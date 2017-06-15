Warning: This article contains images some may find graphic.

A photographer has captured what happens to a baby’s head as during birth.

Kayla Reeder, from Florida, US, was on hand to capture the birth of Nikki and Chris’ son.

She said the baby, Graham, was sideways, so Nikki had to “work a little harder”, but no additional interventions were made.

“The moulding on Graham’s head was extra dramatic because of his position,” she told HuffPost UK. “His head was tilted a bit to the side so the moulding isn’t centred.”

Reeder explained soon after the birth, the moulding went down and after a few days Graham had a “perfectly-shaped head”.

She documented the change of the baby’s head shape to educate others and added: “It’s no cause for alarm or concern in this case and his birth was in no way traumatic because of it.

“Graham was perfect in every way.”