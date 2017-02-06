Babysitter Donates Part Of Her Liver To Save Baby Girl She Looks After

A babysitter went above and beyond the call of duty by donating part of her liver to save the little girl she was looking after.

Kiersten Miles was working as a nanny to Talia Rosko, now 16 months old, for just three weeks when she discovered the child was on the organ transplant waiting list.

Rosko was born with Bilary Atresia - a potentially life-threatening disease that causes the liver’s ducts to become backed up with bile and can cause liver failure.

After finding out she shared the same blood type as Rosko, Miles had tests to see if she could provide the donation.

The 22-year-old student was a match and immediately volunteered to undergo the five-hour operation to provide Rosko with part of her liver.